As part of its new Capital Markets Union Action Plan of September 2020 on 19 November 2021, the European Commission published a consultation document seeking general views on a proposed listing act to make public capital markets more attractive for EU companies and to facilitate access to capital markets. The consultation is split into two main sections:

The first section contains general questions and aims at gathering views on participants' experience with the current listing rules and the possible need to adapt those rules; and The second section seeks views from stakeholders on various technical aspects of the current listing rules, with questions grouped according to the law to which they apply.

As part of the consultation, the Commission is also seeking views regarding specific ways of listing, including via Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), on which ESMA had issued a public statement on 15 July 2021.

The deadline for responding is 11 February 2022.

