Kromann Reumert has assisted the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and the Lead Manager in connection with the directed issue and private placement of 8,350,000 new ordinary shares in Zealand Pharma A/S, yielding gross proceeds to the company of approx. DKK 7 billion.

On 25 June 2024, Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand") announced the launch of a private placement of new shares with a view to raise gross proceeds of approx. DKK 6.257 billion, at a price to be determined through an accelerated book-building process. The private placement, which was subsequently upsized to DKK 7 billion, was completed on 26 June 2024 and was priced at DKK 843 per share.

Zealand intends to use the net proceeds from the placement to advance Zealand's proprietary obesity programs in Phase 2b clinical trials and beyond, including investment in associated CMC activities, and pursue clinical development in related indications with the potential to provide additional therapeutic benefits to patients. The net proceeds are also expected to support continued early-stage research and fund general corporate purposes.

Kromann Reumert has assisted Goldman Sachs International, Jefferies GmbH, Morgan Stanley and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland, who acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, and Van Lanschot Kempen N.V., who acted as Lead Manager in connection with the private placement.

About Zealand

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines for obesity, other metabolic, and certain rare diseases. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has development partnerships with several pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S.

