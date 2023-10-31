To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
During this webinar, the experts from our assembled transactions
team, Richard Liu, Mieke D'hanis and Pauline Geentjens, provide valuable insights,
inform you of common pitfalls and let you in on a number of tips
and tricks during an M&A process.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
There has been a global decline in M&A deal value this year due to rising interest rates, tighter bank lending, recession fears and inflation. According to a recent report in the Financial Times, global dealmaking...