On 26 April 2023 the European Commission has put forth a proposal for a new Directive and new Regulation that will revise and replace the existing general pharmaceutical legislation.

The proposal has been long-awaited and has been created as a part of the Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe adopted back in 2020.



According to the European Commission the intention is to establish a regulatory framework that:

Ensures access to affordable medicines for patients, and addressing unmet medical needs

Supports competitiveness, innovation and sustainability of the EU's pharmaceutical industry and the development of high quality, safe, effective and greener medicines

Enhance crisis preparedness and response mechanisms, diversified and secure supply chains, addressing medicines shortages, and

Ensures a strong EU voice in the world, by promoting a high level of quality, efficacy and safety standards

For further information see the Commission's website



Read the new proposed Regulation



Read the new proposed Directive

Originally published 27 April 2023

