The public expenditure on medicines sold in pharmacies increased significantly in 2022 when compared to the previous year. At the same time, there were shortages of some medicines in pharmacies and, in many cases, this led to consumption being diverted to more expensive alternative medicines.

Administrative Regulation 35/20231 has been published to deal with this situation, and it:

i) Updates the reference countries to be taken into account in 2023 when defining the prices of new medicines and in the annual revision of the prices of medicines purchased by institutions and departments of the National Health Service and of medicines dispensed in the outpatient market; and

ii) Establishes exceptional criteria to be followed in the procedures for the annual review of the price of medicines, thus allowing an increase in the retail price of medicines with a price of EUR 15.00 or less.

Reference countries for new prices and for the annual price revision

In 2023, the reference countries of the previous year are maintained: Spain, France, Italy and Slovenia.

Exceptional criteria to be observed in the Annual Review of Medicine Prices (APR) 2023