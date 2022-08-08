As announced in the Budget speech 2021-2022, the Government of Mauritius took the first step in the setting up of the Mauritius Institute of Biotechnology Ltd ("MIBL") with a seed capital of around USD 25 million. Initially starting as a project to comply with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation ("WHO") with regard to COVID-19 vaccine demand, the 2022-2023 Budget Speech extended the mandate of the MIBL beyond vaccine manufacturing by banking on the competitive edge of Mauritius in the pharmaceutical sector.

In this respect, the primary stakeholders of the Mauritius Pharmaceutical industry are inviting interested partners willing to contribute to the structuring of a Hi-Tech Pharmaceutical Industry in Mauritius. Find more details on the objectives of the industry, the competitive edge of Mauritius and the application process in the official communiqué issued by the EDB HERE.

