Ronen Sobel is the co-founder and CEO of Genoxy, an Israeli bio tech startup that has developed a green technology to kill bacteria by converting water to hydrogen peroxide on demand using a jet spray that spreads micro-droplets on any surface.

Avraham sat down with Ronen in the offices of Genoxy in Kochav Yair, Israel to discuss how to take an idea and turn it into a marketable product, how they got funded, how they formed their core team, tips for startup founders and much more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.