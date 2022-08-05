ARTICLE

Yossi Yamin is the co-founder and CEO of Space Pharma, an Israeli startup that has created a miniaturized microgravity lab technology that enables them to develop new drugs in space which cannot be created on Earth.

Avraham sat down with Yossi at the Space Pharma headquarters in Herzliya to discuss the challenges in space startups, how to raise money for startups, what makes Israel unique, tips for startup founders and much more.

Originally published February 2022

