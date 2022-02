ARTICLE

Kyrgyzstan: On The Implementation Of A Temporary Ban On The Export Of Medicines And Medical Devices From The Kyrgyz Republic

Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic of January 14, 2022 No. 14 established a temporary ban for a period of six months on the export of medicines and medical devices from the Kyrgyz Republic according to the approved list, introduced from the date the decree comes into force.

