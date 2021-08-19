On August 11, Atthachai Homhuan, director of Tilleke & Gibbins' regulatory affairs department, delivered a webinar entitled "How to Export Cosmetics to Thailand." Cohosted by Tilleke & Gibbins and ChemLinked, the webinar was designed to equip international cosmetics producers and exporters with a fundamental understanding of the cosmetics regulatory framework in Thailand and related compliance requirements.

During the session, Atthachai provided an in-depth overview of laws relating to cosmetics businesses in Thailand and shared examples of his hands-on experience assisting cosmetics industry clients with key regulatory compliance matters in the jurisdiction. Among other things, this included:

An overview of the importation process for cosmetics products in Thailand;

A discussion on product name and advertisement controls in the country; and

Practical advice on how cosmetics companies can comply with local regulations.

A recording of the video is available below.

