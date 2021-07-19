Do you have any cosmetic products you intend to import into Ghana or manufacture locally in Ghana? In this article, we will provide you a guide on how to register cosmetics in Ghana.

The registration of a cosmetic product involves the following;

Review of the manufacturing process An assessment of safety and quality Compliance with Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) labeling regulations

To register cosmetics in Ghana with the FDA can be a very slow process and can take between 1-2 months to be completed from the date application is submitted with samples for laboratory tests.

The guidelines for cosmetics product registration are regulated by the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851). This guideline provides information on the requirements for the registration and licensing of premises for the manufacture of cosmetics and household chemical substances in Ghana. This includes information on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requirements for cosmetics and household chemical substances manufacturing companies.

General Requirements for Registration of Cosmetics in Ghana (both locally manufactured and imported)

Cosmetics can be manufactured locally in Ghana and it can be also be imported. Below are the general requirements for registering cosmetics in Ghana;

Application Letter Product Information and Specification Details of Applicant Details of Manufacturer Details of Local Agent Declaration General Product Specifications Administrative Status of the cosmetic product.

Application Letter

This should be addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, Food and Drugs Authority and any relevant documentation or reference material which will aid in the registration process should be attached.

Product Information and Specification

The product information consists of name of cosmetic product, formulation type, physical description of the cosmetic product, intended use, size and the variants of the cosmetic product. You have to disclose all information related to the product that you want to sell to the public to the Food and Drugs Authority.

It is important to disclose all the product specification to the Food and Drugs Authority. These specifications should include;

Active ingredients, giving their approved names, chemical names, quantity of active ingredient in the formulation and specification of the cosmetic product. Other ingredients giving specifications, quantity and reasons for inclusion e. g preservative, fragrance, antioxidant etc. Does the product contain skin lightening agents? If yes, (Provide details) Proposed Shelf-Life of Cosmetic product

Details of Applicant

You have to provide all the necessary information to the Food and Drugs Authority with the name of the applying company/license holder, postal and business address, telephone number, email address and website etc.

Details of Manufacturer

When applying for a license to sell a product, it is important to disclose all the necessary information about the manufacturer to the FDA. For example, the manufacturer's name/ company name, manufacturing site/location address, postal address/ business address, Telephone number, email address and website etc.

Details of Local Agent

Details of the local agent will be required for the registration process as well. This includes name of the local agent/company, postal address/ business address, telephone number, email address and website, contact person's address.

Declaration

You have to declare that all the information contained in the application and in the appendices is correct and true and does not contain any information misleading the public. The declaration should be signed, stamped & dated by the Applicant(s).

Administrative Status of the Cosmetic Product

The administrative status requires applicant to disclose to the Food and Drugs Authority during the product registration, if the cosmetic product has been registered in the country of origin. If yes, then you need to provide a valid certificate of registration in respect of such a cosmetic issued by the appropriate authority.

Indicate whether the application for the registration of the cosmetic product has been made in any other country, If YES, list countries and attach copies of certificates.

Labelling

Products should not be described or presented on any label or in any labelling in a manner that is false, misleading or deceptive or is likely to create an erroneous impression regarding its character in any respect. "label" includes any tag, brand, mark, pictorial or other descriptive matter, written, printed, embossed or impressed on or attached to the item or inserted in its container.

Labelling of a cosmetic products should;

Provide information about the products Educate consumers about products they buy

Helps consumers to make informed choices

Helps consumers store and use products safely

Mandatory Labelling Requirements to enable you to register cosmetics in Ghana

No person shall offer for sale, sell distribute. import or otherwise dispose of prepackaged food or drug, unless the food or drug is marked or labelled with;

The name of the cosmetic product List of ingredients, active ingredients, showing the amount of each present in the cosmetic product Date of manufacture and expiry date or best before date or use-by-date Any special storage conditions and handling precautions that may be necessary An indication of the net contents in the form of net mass or volume of the product where applicable Code marks or numbers indicating the batches of production or packaging of the cosmetic product Indicate the country of origin The name and address of the producer, manufacturer, importer, packer, distributor the name and address of the producer, manufacturer, importer, distributor or seller Instructions or directions for use warnings and precautions that may be necessary if it would be difficult to make appropriate use of the goods in the absence of such instructions or directions.

General Requirements for Labelling of Products

Labelling should be informative and accurate. The print should be in a clear font and

The print should be indelible and not fade when exposed to sunlight. The product name, package or label should not bear close resemblance to a

previously Registered product. If the original label is in a local or foreign language, the product

information should be in English or a translation thereof. All products that are not recommended for use in or by children, the

statement "not to be taken/used by children" should be included. All products should bear the statement "keep out of the reach of children" Products meant for external use should bear the statement "for external use

only" In addition, the name of product should not be offensive, unethical, socially

or traditionally unacceptable, superstitious, magical etc All dosages should be stated in words. For products meant for children, the age ranges should be specified for

each dosage Regimen The list of indications should correspond to the known activity of active

ingredients declared. Product locally manufactured should bear FDA registration number

To view the article in full click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.