According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated May 20 (PKM-322), a new stage of mandatory labeling of consumer goods will start from June 2021, and will cover pharmaceutical products, beverages and household appliances.

The provisional regulation includes the procedure and stages of the digital labeling pilot project. The project aims to test the effectiveness and sufficiency of the mechanisms of marking and control of products by means of digital identification to ensure the authenticity of goods and prevent the importation of counterfeit and illicit products.

The pilot project is going to start on June 1, 2021 for drugs and medical equipment, on June 15, 2021 for water and drinks, and on July 1, 2021 for household appliances.

Mandatory labeling stage for medicines and medical devices, water and drinks will start in 2022, and for household appliances - from December 1, 2021.

The national information system "Asl belgisi" is responsible for the implementation of digital labeling project.

