President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree approving the Regulation on licensing work on the production of industrial building materials, products and structures, the official Turkmen press reports.

The resolution is of great importance for the development of the industrial sector of Turkmenistan, since licensing of the designated activities will help to ensure high quality of manufactured products and increase its competitiveness.

Licensing will also allow you to control the production process and compliance with quality standards, as well as protect the rights of consumers and the environment.

In addition, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a document according to which amendments and additions were made to the Resolution "On the cost of construction and repair work".

More

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.