Till January 1, 2023 licensed activity is regulated by the Edict of the President of the Republic of Belarus dated 01.09.2010 ? 450 "About licensing of some types of activity". Since January 1, 2023 licensed activity will be regulated by the Law "On licensing".

The Law establishes transition to electronic licensing through creation of Unified digital register of licenses. The law more comprehensively regulates the general issues of obtaining licenses.

Transitional provisions establish certain types of licensed activities (e.g., activities related to employment outside Belarus; retail sale of alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, non-tobacco nicotine-containing products, liquids for electronic smoking systems), in relation to which licensing and share licensing requirements to companies should be reviewed.

