ARTICLE

Uzbekistan: The Licensing Procedure Through A Special Electronic System "License" Is Introduced In Uzbekistan

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan adopted resolution “On approval of a unified regulation on the procedure for licensing certain types of activities through a special electronic system” No.80 dated February 21, 2022, as well as resolution “On approval of a unified regulation on the procedure for issuing certain permitting documents through a special electronic system” No.86 dated February 22, 2022.

The following have been approved by the aforementioned resolutions:

Regulation on the procedure for licensing of certain types of activities and Regulation on the issuance of permitting documents through a special electronic system (the “Regulations”);

Approximate composition of the Board of Appeal for considering complaints from the competent authorities that make decisions on issuing or refusing to issue a license or permitting documents at the republican level.

The Regulations establish:

the requirements and conditions for carrying out of a licensed type of activity and activities for which permit are required;

the procedure for filing an application for a license or permitting documents, and their review;

the procedure for reissuance, extension of the term or amendment of the licenses or permitting documents;

the procedure for suspension, cancellation and termination of licenses or permitting documents;

the procedure for filing and considering a complaint against the decisions of the competent authorities and against the actions (inaction) of their officials;

the procedure for maintaining the register of licenses and permitting documents.

The Regulations entered into force on March 1, 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.