Today, the success of a business largely depends on the search for high-tech and innovative solutions that contribute to the growth and development of the campaign. When buying expensive software to perform certain business operations or automate business processes, you need to remember about the legal consolidation of the transfer of rights to the software to the buyer. Intellectual property provides its owner with a significant competitive advantage in the market, which forces competitors to infringe intellectual property rights. For this reason, copyright holders face the challenge of protecting intellectual property rights to curb infringement and recover damages.

The brochure is devoted to the peculiarities of concluding licensing agreements for intellectual property objects in the field of IT technologies (software, online games, etc.), the issues of concluding licensing agreements with individuals, foreign organizations in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia, Uzbekistan.

