From September 23, 2022 to January 1, 2024 the right of the landlord to determine the rent fee in the contract based on a certain amount in foreign currency is suspended, until January 1, 2024.

Therefore, until September 23, 2022 it is necessary to bring the lease agreements in line with the new requirement. Now the amount of the rent must be reflected using the national currency – the Belarusian ruble.

The possibility of this novelty was discussed for a long time, on July 22, 2022 the change was published in Art. 4 of the Law of July 18, 2022 No. 197-3 «On amendments to laws on issues of the securities market».

Other changes can be found at the following link: https://inlnk.ru/XOVvxg

