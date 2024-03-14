The Government of the Republic of Indonesia intends to develop the utilization of land for foreigner by giving rights to foreigners to own land/property in Indonesia. The policy is a mandate from the Job Creation Law which is then outlined in: (i) Government Regulation Number 18 of 2021 on Management Rights, Land Rights, Flats Units, and Land Registration; (ii) Regulation of the Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Number 18 of 2021 on Procedures for Determining Management Rights and Land Rights; (iii) Decree of the Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Number 1241/SK-HK.02/IX/2022 concerning the Acquisition of Residential/Residential House Prices for Foreigners; and Letter of the Directorate General of Land Rights Determination and Registration Number HR.01/1963/XI/2022 of 2022 concerning Guidelines for the Implementation of the Decree of the Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Number 1241/SK-HK.02/IX/2022. Based on these regulations, here are some requirements that must be considered by foreigners who intend to buy or rent land/property in Indonesia:

The requirements to buy/rent a land/property

Dos:

Foreigners Requirements

Have a visa, passport, or Limited Stay Permit issued by the Directorate General of Immigration of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia.

Land/Property Requirements:

Buying Land/Property

The land/property title on right to use of land (Hak Pakai) or rights to manage a land (Hak Pengelolaan). In addition to individual ownership, a right to use of land can be issued to a Foreign Legal Entity that has representation in Indonesia.

The minimum price of the land/property is 5 billion Rupiah for residential houses that fall into the category of luxury homes and 2 billion rupiah for commercial flats. In addition, flats must be established in special economic zones, free trade zones, free ports, industrial zones, and other economic zones.

The maximum land area is 2,000 m 2 and can be expanded if it has a positive economic and social impact.

and can be expanded if it has a positive economic and social impact. Intended for residential homes.

Renting Land/Property

The requirements fall under Article 1320 of the Indonesian Civil Code on an agreement where must satisfy the following conditions in order to be valid: consent of the parties, legal capacity to enter an agreement, specific subject matters and permitted cause.

Apply for the Right to Use of land to the National Land Agency. The right to use can be extended and renewed for a maximum of 80 years.

The parties may apply for the recording of a sale and purchase agreement for land/building (PPJB) or lease agreement on registered land to the National Land Agency.

Don'ts

We highly recommended that the foreigners comply with the applicable regulations to avoid any sanctions.

Due diligence before buying the land/property

Do:

Land certificate checking to National Land Agency;

Clearance from the district court;

Zone checking (ITR);

Checking on the ownership; and

Checking the deed of transfer of rights, letter/deed of release of rights, or other evidence of land acquisition to the official certifier of title deeds.

Don'ts:

Buying or renting a land/property from an owner who does not have adequate legality.

Buy or rent property on a land in dispute.

Buy or rent a land/property through an intermediary without the presence of the owner named on the land certificate.

The legal documentation on buying/renting a land/property

Certificate of the Rights to Use of Land (Hak Pakai).

The Conditional Sale and Purchase Agreement.

Deed of Sale and Purchase.

Land and Building Tax Letter.

Building Permit/Building Approval (PBG/IMB).

Lease Agreement and/or Sub-Lease Agreement.

In addition to the above, foreigners may own a land/property through a Foreign-Owned Company (PT PMA) with a Right to Build ("HGB") or Right to Cultivate ("HGU"). HGB and HGU can be extended and renewed for a maximum of 80 years. Foreigners shall invest a minimum capital of 10 billion Rupiah to establish a PT PMA.

After the Job Creation Law, foreigners can be more easily to own a land/property in Indonesia. Hope in the future, the latest policy can provide legal certainty for a land/property foreign owner in Indonesia which likely will have a continuous positive economic impact.

