The commercial real estate sector in Southeast Asia is a dynamic and innovative space, but businesses also face an array of complex legal challenges. With real estate investments transcending borders and regulations, businesses in the region confront a legal environment that demands a clear understanding of the rules and procedures in each jurisdiction.

Authored by legal experts at Tilleke & Gibbins, Commercial Real Estate Law in Southeast Asia is a comprehensive resource that addresses the legal issues relevant to enterprises involved in the commercial real estate sector. The guide explores the nuances of commercial real estate law in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam, providing an overview of the regulatory framework and legal environment governing property transactions in these countries.

Within the guide, readers will find detailed sections dedicated to each country, offering in-depth insights into the legal instruments, regulatory authorities, and procedural requirements that shape the commercial real estate landscape. Each section outlines the real estate activities that are permissible, those that are restricted, and the associated liabilities and penalties for noncompliance.

The full Commercial Real Estate Law in Southeast Asia guide is available through the button below.

