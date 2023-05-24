BEOS AG and Swiss Life Asset Managers have acquired Fugro's TechCenter. The property, with the highest LEED Platinum Certification and EPC Label-A, is a 10,800 square metre multifunctional building in The Netherlands. The TechCenter is characterised by its sustainable and resource-saving building concept. On September 26, BEOS AG and Fugro Vastgoed B.V. signed a the long-term sale-and-lease-back agreement for this property.

Fugro TechCenter is located at business park 'Heron' in Nootdorp in the Netherlands. Fugro was founded in 1962 in The Netherlands and is one of the world's leading specialists in geodata. Under the agreement the TechCenter will remain one of Fugro's primary business locations in the Netherlands.

The purchaser is the real estate fund "Swiss Life Real Estate Funds (LUX) S.A., SICAV-SIF – ESG European Industrial & Logistics", which was launched by BEOS AG and Swiss Life Asset Managers. BEOS AG is one of Germany's leading asset managers and developers of corporate and light industrial real estate in Europe. BEOS currently manages a portfolio of 157 commercial properties, and is part of Swiss Life Asset Managers since 2018.

BEOS Swiss Life was legally advised by NewGround Law and commercially by 1530 Real Estate. Fugro Vastgoed B.V. was advised by CMS and commercially by JLL.

