ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Au vu des incertitudes jurisprudentielles en la matière et des enjeux pour le locataire, il convient toujours d'être prudent et d'éviter tout risque en procédant à la notification quelques jours après le premier jour du délai et au moins quelques jours avant le dernier jour du délai.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Belgium

Right To Rent Checks: Home Office Update For Landlords In England Withers LLP All landlords in England must conduct a 'right to rent check' before leasing their property to a prospective adult tenant.

Legal Developments In Construction Law: January 2023 Mayer Brown Recovering remedial works costs; what is reasonable and does expert advice make a difference?

How Can I Prove That I Own A Share In A Property? Birketts There are two ways of owning a property: legally and beneficially. The legal owners are the people named on the title deeds. The beneficial owners are the people entitled to a share in the sale...

Construction Projects And Negotiations With Sub-Contractors Herrington Carmichael Construction projects: what do you need to consider in your relations with sub-contractors to ensure a smooth project in which you are legally protected?

Trust Registration Service: A UK Real Estate Guide Herbert Smith Freehills The scope of the UK's Trust Registration Service (TRS) has recently been expanded to include an obligation on some of the more commonly used UK real estate holding structures to register.