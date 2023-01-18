Vietnam's revised Land Law is currently open to receiving comments from Vietnamese citizens from January 3, 2023 – March 15, 2023.

The content to be consulted will be the entire draft of the revised Land Law and the key contents of each target group. This activity is carried out in accordance with Resolution No. 671/NQ-UBTVQH15 dated December 23, 2022, of the National Assembly Standing Committee on organizing the collection of People's opinions on the draft Land Law (amended).

Implementing the policy of Resolution No. 671, the Government issued Resolution No. 170/NQ-CP on promulgating the Plan to collect People's opinions on the revised draft Land Law. According to the plan, the people of Vietnam will join together to contribute ideas to complete the revised Land Law project.

The fact that the Vietnamese people participated in the drafting of the revised Land Law proves the consensus of the Vietnamese people and state, showing that Vietnam is a country governed by the people in accordance with the will and aspirations of the founding fathers of the past.

In addition to the Vietnamese people residing at home and abroad, the revised Draft Land Law will include comments from other strata of society including central and local state agencies; Committees of the Vietnam Fatherland Front at all levels and socio-political organizations of the Front, socio-political-professional organizations, socio-professional organizations, social organizations; enterprises, cooperatives, business households, and other economic organizations; research institutes, universities and experts and scientists.

The content of the opinion collection mainly includes the Layout, content, and presentation technique of the draft Land Law (amended).

The contents consulted by Vietnamese social classes

Classes of Vietnamese people in the country and overseas: (1) Cases of land acquisition for socio-economic development for national and public interests; (2) Order and procedures for land recovery, grant of certificates of land use rights and ownership of houses and other land-attached assets; (3) Regulations on compensation, support, and resettlement; (4) On the extension of the quota for receiving the transfer of agricultural land use rights of households and individuals; (5) On the expansion of recipients of the transfer of land use rights for rice cultivation; (6) Authority to settle land disputes; (7) Land policy towards ethnic minorities.

Enterprises, cooperatives, business households, and other economic organizations: (1) Cases in which the State leases the land with a one-off payment for both the lease period and the land lease with annual land rental payment; (2) Regulations on compensation and support when the State recovers land; (3) Cases of the auction of land use rights, bidding for projects using land; (4) The use of land to implement investment projects through an agreement on land use rights; (5) The permission to transfer, mortgage the lease right in the land lease contract with annual payment; (6) Principles for determining land prices, land price lists, and specific land prices; (7) Cases of exemption or reduction of land use levy and land rent; (8) Land use regime in industrial zones.

State agencies at central and local levels; political organizations, socio-political organizations, socio-political-professional organizations, social organizations, socio-professional organizations: (1) Authority to allocate or lease land, to change the purpose of land use; (2) Regarding land users and households using land; (3) Grounds, authority, order, and procedures for formulation and adjustment of master plans and plans on land use; (4) Land policy towards ethnic minorities; (5) Cases of land acquisition for socio-economic development for national and public interests; (6) Regulations on compensation and support when the State recovers land; (7) The use of land to implement investment projects through the agreement on land use rights; (8) The permission to transfer, mortgage the lease right in the land lease contract with annual payment; (9) Principles of land price determination, land price list, specific land price; (10) Authority to settle land disputes.

Experts and scientists: (1) Scope of regulation; (2) Explanation of words; (3) Contents of land use planning and plans; (4) The permission to transfer, mortgage the lease right in the land lease contract with annual payment; (5) The regime of using multi-purpose land, land for construction of underground and aerial works; (6) Principles of land price determination, land price list, specific land price.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.