United Arab Emirates: Rental Good Conduct Certificate: What You Need To Know

Finding the perfect home is one of the most important decisions for anyone, but so is having the right landlord. So, if you want to find out whether there are any active or past rental cases against him or her, you can do so by requesting for a Rental Good Conduct (RGC) Certificate from the Dubai Land Department (DLD). Omar Al Masri recently spoke with Gulf News to explain the good conduct certificate.

What is a rental good conduct certificate?

The Rental Good Conduct (RGC) Certificate was introduced by the Rental Disputes Centre (RDC) in 2018. In a post promoting this service on their official social media channels earlier this month, DLD said: “The RGC certificate service enables the lease contract parties to enquire about each party with their approval or consent. Thus, the landlord is aware of the extent of the tenant's commitment with the lessors ... On the other hand, the tenant can see how the landlord deals with tenants, and whether he has been subjected to tenancy provisions.”

According to Eshaan Bora, a junior associate at UAE-based law firm Fotis International Law Firm, added that the RGC certificate is to increase trust between tenants and landlords and aids in lowering conflict between the two parties.

What information does the RGC Certificate provide

According to Bora, everyone can use the service to:

1. Ask about a prospective tenant

2. Ask about a prospective lessee

3. Report a rent related dispute

4. Keep track of active eviction cases

5. Discover the laws governing real estate in Dubai.

How does the rental good conduct certificate benefit tenants?

Omar explained that the RGC certificate service has numerous benefits and also prevents serious legal issues for tenants and landlords.

“First, tenants and landlords are able to inquire whether rent claims have been filed against them, which helps prevent sudden legal implications such as travel bans, and seizure of property and/or freezing of bank accounts [over rental disputes],” he said.

He also highlighted that the service is beneficial to the tenant as it would alert them to legal disputes involving the landlord.

Does the rental good conduct certificate reduce disputes?

According to DLD, one of the main benefits of the RGC certificate is that it reduces conflict and disputes among lessors and lessees. By knowing the background and history of the tenant and landlord, the individual can make the decision if they want to continue the deal with them, based on their record.

“In terms of dispute resolution, the use of good conduct certificates offers a degree of governance, as it encourages landlord and tenants to act in good faith and resolve rental disputes amicably. The service is also extremely beneficial in reducing rental disputes, as it simplifies the procedures for all parties to the contractual relationship,” Omar said.

He explained that besides the certificate being beneficial in reducing rental disputes, it also creates awareness on the rental rules and regulations.

How do I get the rental good conduct certificate?

The certificate is available to both landlords and tenants. However, you need approval from both the parties.

After you have the permission of the other party, you can get the certificate online through the DLD website – dubailand.gov.ae – or through the official DLD app, ‘Dubai REST' available for both Apple and Android users.

Here are the steps you will need to follow to apply for an RGC certificate:

Through the DLD website:

1. To access the service directly, visit this link: https://dubailand.gov.ae/en/rdc/rental-good-conduct-certificate/#/.

2. Then click the green button, ‘Access this service'.

3. Next, you will be presented with three options: inquiry on tenant, inquiry on leaser, or inquiry on request status. Choose the category that is applicable to you and enter the following information:

a. If it is an individual leaser, enter the name, Emirates ID, mobile number and email address and click ‘submit'.

b. If you are inquiring about a company, you will need these details:

• Licence issuer – the Emirate

• Licence source – the Emirate's Economic Department

• Licence number

• After that enter your personal details, such as name, Emirates ID, number and email address.

4. After you have submitted the information, you will then receive a reference number.

5. If the tenant or landlord's information is in the DLD system, you will then go back to the application form and enter reference number to find their track record.

