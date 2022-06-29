ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan "On additional measures to improve the efficiency of special economic, small industrial, youth industrial and entrepreneurial zones" No. УП-153 dated June 13, 2022 (the "Decree No. УП-153) establishes the procedure according to which from July 1, 2022:

decisions on placement of investment projects on the territory of industrial zones are made by directorates of special economic zones and unified directorates within 10 working days;

auctions are considered valid even if one participant participates in the auction for the lease of land areas put up for auction in the territory of special economic zones of one participant;

the right to lease land plots in the territory of special economic zones may be pledged by participants in special economic zones upon receipt of loans;

when renting out land areas, buildings and structures in industrial zones through an electronic online auction, the procedure for making payments in installments within 12 months at the starting price is applied;

applications of participants in special economic zones on the list of raw materials, materials and components imported with the use of customs privileges are approved by the directorates of special economic zones within seven working days from the date of receipt of the application and submitted to the State Customs Committee in electronic form;

control over compliance with the list of imported raw materials, materials and components, as well as every six months – over the export of products made from goods included in the list, is carried out by customs authorities.

Moreover, by the Decree No. УП-153, the requirement to obtain the conclusion of the State Unitary Enterprise "Center for Comprehensive Expertise of Projects and Import Contracts" on business plans or feasibility studies of investment projects in the territory of special economic zones was canceled.

In accordance with the document, foreign trade, logistics and manufacturing enterprises are allowed to carry out investment projects in the service sector on the territory of special economic zones and obtain participant status in cases of compliance with the requirements established by law.

At the same time, it was determined that investment applications for projects implemented in the territory of special economic zones are approved by the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, khokims of regions and the city of Tashkent within five days.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.