The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the Resolution "On measures to implement the Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan "On the privatization of non-agricultural land plots" No.71 dated February 14, 2022 (the "Resolution No.71").

The Resolution No.71 established that:

privatization of land plots owned by citizens and legal entities of Uzbekistan on the basis of the right of permanent use (possession), lease or inheritable possession, is carried out through the automated information system "Yer?usiylashtirish";





sale of vacant non-agricultural land plots for entrepreneurial and urban planning activities on the basis of ownership or lease, as well as for individual housing construction on the basis of ownership, is carried out through the electronic trading platform "E-auksion".

Moreover, the Resolution No.71 approved:

Regulation for the provision of state services for the privatization of land plots owned by citizens and legal entities of Uzbekistan on the basis of the right of permanent use (possession), lease or inheritable possession;





Regulation on the procedure for the sale of vacant land plots for non-agricultural purposes for the implementation of entrepreneurial and urban planning activities on the basis of ownership or lease.

