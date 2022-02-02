Many of our clients, who come to Malta for the first time to get an idea of the small Mediterranean island, tell me about their experiences. I often hear that they find there are a lot of estate agents on the island. The reason for this assumption is probably the many estate agency offices that are in Sliema and St. Julians, and the many offers for flats and houses they display in their windows.

When our clients decide to move to Malta, and they are looking for a place to live they usually use our relocation services, as it often not easy to find the right apartment with the abundance of agents and available properties.

I moved twice already in Malta, and I feel very comfortable in my town-house in St. Julians. However, it is not easy to find the right place to live in Malta, and for this reason, I would like to point out a few things to keep in mind when looking for a place. However, these are always included when using the relocation services at Dr. Werner & Partner.

The most important thing to keep in mind when looking at a flat is to take your time. There are usually plenty of places to be seen. There is no point in rushing through many flats, only to find that the right one is not among them. We have made the experience that the right agent is essential. Our contacts know the needs of our clients, and they can usually do a qualified pre-selection of the available properties.

With regards to the contractual agreements, there are some pitfalls to which we pay special attention. For example, how long are you committed in the lease, are automatic rent-increases factored in, what condition is the furniture in, what is the notice period, and is the property also offered for sale at the same time?

I could easily add more points to this list, but what I would like to say is that selecting a flat should be a calm and well-conceived decision, and not rushed. We would be happy to share our experiences with you, and assist you with selecting, searching and signing the contract for your rental property in Malta.

