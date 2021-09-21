The Malaysian Government gazetted the following rules on 8 September 2021:

P.U.(A) 353/2021

P.U.(A) 353/2021 applies where the tenant of a business premise is a small and medium enterprise ("SME") and is deemed to have come into effect from the year of assessment 2020.

For the purpose of ascertaining the adjusted income of a landlord from its rental income under paragraph 4(a) or 4(d) of the Income Tax Act 1967 in a basis period for a year of assessment, P.U.(A) 353/2021 allows a landlord to deduct an amount equal to the total reduction of rental of not less than 30% of the rate of the monthly rental under an existing tenancy for a business premise for each qualifying month.

For the purposes of P.U.(A) 353/2021:

"business premises" means premises used by a SME only for the purposes of its business and includes a bazaar lot, stall, vehicle park, storage warehouse or any place used only for the purposes of business;

"landlord" means any person who rents out a business premises to a SME; and

"qualifying month" means the month of April 2020 until the month of December 2021.

To qualify for the deduction under P.U.(A) 353/2021, the landlord is required to satisfy the conditions set out below.

P.U.(A) 354/2021

P.U.(A) 354/2021 applies where the tenant of a business premise is not a small and medium enterprise and is deemed to have come into effect from the year of assessment 2021.

For the purpose of ascertaining the adjusted income of a landlord from its rental income under paragraph 4(a) or 4(d) of the Income Tax Act 1967 in a basis period for a year of assessment, P.U.(A) 354/2021 allows a landlord to deduct an amount equal to the total reduction of rental of not less than 30% of the rate of the monthly rental under an existing tenancy for a business premise for each qualifying month.

For the purposes of P.U.(A) 354/2021:

"business premises" means premises used by a tenant only for the purposes of its business and includes a bazaar lot, stall, vehicle park, storage warehouse or any place used only for the purposes of business;

"landlord" means any person who rents out a business premises to a tenant;

"qualifying month" means the month of January 2021 until the month of December 2021; and

"tenant" means a person resident in Malaysia and carries on business at a business premises.

To avoid double deduction, P.U.(A) 354/2021 shall not apply to a landlord who has claimed deduction for reduction of rental under P.U. (A) 353/2021.

To qualify for the deduction under P.U.(A) 354/2021, the landlord is required to satisfy the conditions set out below.

Conditions

To qualify for the deduction under P.U.(A) 353/2021 or P.U.(A) 354/2021, as applicable, the landlord is required to keep the following documents: