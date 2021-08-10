Jay Cohen, partner and director of Tilleke & Gibbins' Phnom Penh office, recently sat down with realestate.com.kh-a leading property portal in Cambodia-to provide an overview of the legal and business implications of guaranteed rental return (GRR) schemes for property investors in Cambodia.

During the concise yet informative session titled "Introduction to Guaranteed Rental Returns in Cambodia," Jay discusses:

The definition of a GRR scheme under Cambodian law, including an overview of certain benefits for investors;

Key considerations investors should understand before entering into a GRR agreement;

The possibility of changing GRR contract terms during force majeure events; and

What happens when the GRR period ends.

The video is available to watch online, free of charge, below.

