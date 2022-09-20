With the objective of encouraging modern and innovative agricultural practices to address the concerns of local and global food security, the Economic Development Board ("EDB") has announced the implementation of the Integrated Modern Agricultural Morcellement Scheme (the "IMAMS") as a further addition to the diverse offering of schemes available for real estate in Mauritius. The IMAMS focuses on the development of an integrated agricultural facility which can potentially include residential and commercial facilities.

Promoters operating under the IMAMS will have access to unique benefits which will be accordingly conferred to planters and developers/landowners in terms of tax holidays, exemption of registration duties for land acquisition and exemption from land conversion tax.

Read the official communiqué issued by the EDB HERE.

You may access the full set of IMAMS guideline HERE.

