Technology innovations are a key spark behind the above growth, with significant investments into both agribusiness and agritech. According to Partech Partners' Africa Tech Venture Capital Report , Kenya accounted for 79% of the equity funding into agritech in Africa, with a total of approximately USD 141 million being invested in 2020. Given the popularity of the sector with investors, we look at the key issues to be considered during legal due diligence prior to an investment.

According to the Kenya Economic Survey, 2020, agriculture contributed approximately 34% of Kenya's Gross Domestic Product in 2019. This has been a steady increase from approximately 30% in 2015. With an increasing population nationally and regionally providing exponential demand and adequate arable land, the sector continues to offer significant investment returns.

Key issues