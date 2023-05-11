ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from Singapore

Vietnam From A Frontier Market To An Emerging Market – What You Must Know Duane Morris LLP As a term invented in 1981 by then World Bank economist Antoine van Agtmael, an emerging market is an economy that is thriving, a promising market with risks and rewards...

Semiconductor Integrated Circuits Layout Design In Indian IP Regime Dubey & Partners - Advocates In today’s dynamic and competitive environment, IP rights are key elements needed to maintain an edge in the market. It is crucial that the companies understand that what can be protected and how within their respective countries.

Legal Due Diligence M. Kumar & Associates

Right to Strike Under Industrial Dispute Act, 1947 Paul & Associate Every right comes with its own duties. Most powerful rights have more duties attached to them. Today, in each country of globe whether it is democratic, capitalist, socialist, give right to strike to the workers. But this right must be the weapon of last resort because if this right is misused, it will create a problem in the production and financial profit of the industry.

Cyber Crimes “an unlawful act where in the computer is either a tool or a target or both” Dubey & Partners - Advocates The glares of radiant brains have overshadowed the artificial bodily shines. An un-ending pursuit for excellence has stretched the dimensions of research to the limits in either direction. The modern world has witnessed successful amalgamation of bright minds and brighter machines making destinations unseen henceforth closer than ever before.