Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.

Today's figure is the Ancient Roman philosopher Lucius Annaeus Seneca who is usually known mononymously as Seneca, was a Stoic philosopher of Ancient Rome, a statesman, dramatist, and, in one work, satirist, from the post-Augustan age of Latin literature.

As a writer, Seneca is known for his philosophical works, and for his plays dealing with moral issues. These writings constitute one of the most important bodies of primary material for ancient Stoicism.

