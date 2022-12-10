self

So many employers across the world are dealing now with crises brought on by inflation, and energy and supply shortages. As we reel from one crisis to the next (pandemic, war, climate change, political instability) it really feels as if we are in 'permacrisis'. At Ius Laboris, we have just completed a major international project looking at all the permutations of this for employers, including what kinds of temporary measures can be put in place to ease the burden and what the consequences of the current crises might be for the future. In this episode, we get some insights from Sophie Maes, partner at our Belgian firm and leader of our Crisis management project.

