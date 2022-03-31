ARTICLE

Mauritius takes the first position in the African continent and ranks 52nd globally in the latest World Happiness Report, which relies on data from Global surveys to determine the level of happiness prevalent in over 140 countries. Happiness rankings are based on life evaluations as a stable measure of the quality of people's lives. The result from the report further consolidates the position of Mauritius as a destination of choice for working and living.

