The 100-day countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai has started!

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai, recently made the announcement about the event, which will be held from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022, under the slogan, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future."

In what will be the world's largest cultural event towards creating solutions for a better future, Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to attract more than 25 million visitors globally, 192 pavillions, 50,000 employees and 30,000 volunteers.

Invest Barbados will coordinate Barbados' participation at the event, which is geared to share knowledge and innovations. Participating countries will have their own pavilion and will be grouped under the Expo's three subthemes: Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability. Team Barbados will be located in the Mobility pavilion and will showcase the country's journey from the past to the present and its vision for the future; aptly highlighting the jurisdiction's theme, "Innovation and Transformation: From Sugar Cane to Blockchain".

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first and largest mass gathering event to be held since the Coronavirus outbreak. The UAE is currently among the top five nations relative to the vaccine distribution, where 90 per cent of the population have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Strict COVID-19 precautionary measures will be enforced for the duration of the event.

Team Barbados looks forward to welcoming the world to Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event that aims to galvanise the global community under the vision that true prosperity for people stems from collaboration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.