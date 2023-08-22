To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
They discussed the growth of the team in Jersey, Victoria's
vast experience in in Wills, Probate and Estate Planning, as well
some of the recent key changes for clients when it comes to power
of attorney in Jersey.
Watch the full interview below:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
