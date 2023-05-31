LET'S TALK LAW: JERSEY S03 E03

Partner John Bisson continues onto the second of three episodes in our Let's Talk Law Jersey podcast series and shares his impressive knowledge about the importance of wills and probate.

LISTENING TIME: 8 MINUTES

EPISODE BACKGROUND

APPLEBY LET'S TALK LAW: JERSEY S03 E03

Our Jersey podcast series Let's Talk Law: Jersey, continues with the second of three episodes from Partner John Bisson. This time, John – who has been at Appleby for 51 years – shares his impressive knowledge about the importance of wills and probate, the impact of inheritance tax and stamp duty, and how he supports high net worth individuals by working closely with the Private Client and Trusts Team.

