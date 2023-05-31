Jersey:
Why Appleby For Wills And Probate - John Bisson, Part 2 (Podcast)
LET'S TALK LAW: JERSEY S03 E03
Partner John
Bisson continues onto the second of three episodes in our
Let's Talk Law Jersey podcast series and shares his impressive
knowledge about the importance of wills and probate.
LISTENING TIME: 8 MINUTES
EPISODE BACKGROUND
APPLEBY LET'S TALK LAW: JERSEY S03 E03
Our Jersey podcast series Let's Talk Law: Jersey, continues
with the second of three episodes from Partner John Bisson. This time,
John – who has been at Appleby for 51 years – shares
his impressive knowledge about the importance of wills and probate,
the impact of inheritance tax and stamp duty, and how he supports
high net worth individuals by working closely with the Private
Client and Trusts Team.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
