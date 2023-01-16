ARTICLE

TUESDAY 17 JANUARY 2023

Jersey has expanded its International Private Client and Trusts (IPCT) team.

Led by Partner Kellyann Ozouf, the team has recently welcomed Group Partner Victoria Grogan, Associates Arcadius Gregory and Sorcha McGillycuddy, and Legal Assistant Claudia Baker, bringing the total headcount to 12.

The International Private Client and Trusts team advises on a broad number of private wealth and trust matters, including wills, succession planning, probate and estate management for high-net-worth, local and international clients.

They were recognised as the 'Best Legal Team' in the December 2022 WealthBriefing Channel Islands Awards, and are named in Tier 1 of the eprivateclient Top Offshore Law Firms.

'I am absolutely delighted to welcome Victoria, Arcadius, Sorcha and Claudia to our award-winning team', said Kellyann Ozouf. 'Their expertise adds to the strength and depth of our private client team in Jersey to help service our local and international clients.'

With more than 16 years' industry experience, Victoria is a member of STEP and The Law Society and is recognised as a Future Leader in Legal 500 and Citywealth.

Victoria said: 'Collas Crill is a firm with a reputation for having a real focus on quality private client work along with an exceptional employee culture. I am looking forward to growing the Wills, Probate and Estate Planning team and to contributing to the growth and success of the firm alongside my excellent IPCT Partners, Kellyann Ozouf and Dionne Gilbert.'

Arcadius has recently relocated to Jersey from the UK, and has more than ten years' private practice experience. He is recognised as a Key Lawyer in Legal 500, is an affiliate member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, and a member of the Chartered Institute of Linguists.

Arcadius said: 'Collas Crill is a fast-paced, innovative law firm with a clear strategy, strong ethos and a 'work hard play hard' culture. When deciding on the next step in my career, it was important to me to choose a firm with growth potential that would fulfil me professionally, but also where people strive to live by their values, and I am pleased to say that Collas Crill ticks all the boxes!'

Sorcha qualified in 2019, having trained at a top law firm in London, where she completed seats in the family, residential conveyancing and private client departments.

Sorcha said: 'I am very excited to have joined Collas Crill. Both in the time leading up to my joining and from my official first day the firm has been approachable, welcoming and supportive. It is rare to find a firm that provides such a high quality of work while also emphasising the importance of a good work/life balance.'

Claudia joins the firm, having graduated with a 2:1 in LLB Law, and attaining a distinction in her LPC LLM from the University of Law. She is a member of STEP.

Claudia said: 'Collas Crill is a people focused firm, which takes the time to build strong relationships with clients. This also comes through in the work culture amongst employees which promotes collaboration and innovation. I am delighted to have joined a team of expert lawyers who love what they do.'

