Following our Fast Cars, fake art and $300,000 fish event earlier this year, Collas Crill Partners Wayne Atkinson and Nin Ritchie explore the world of collectibles in our latest 'On the sofa' episode.

The collectibles space is constantly changing with new weird and wonderful asset classes coming to the fore alongside traditional art and antiques. These changes bring new challenges to those assisting high-net worth clients with asset protection and wealth management.

In this discussion, Wayne and Nin cover some of the associated legal and regulatory risks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.