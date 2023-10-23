Worldwide:
On The Sofa With... Fast Cars, Fake Art And $300,000 Fish (Podcast)
23 October 2023
Collas Crill
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Following our Fast Cars, fake art and $300,000 fish event
earlier this year, Collas Crill Partners Wayne Atkinson and Nin
Ritchie explore the world of collectibles in our latest 'On the
sofa' episode.
The collectibles space is constantly changing with new weird and
wonderful asset classes coming to the fore alongside traditional
art and antiques. These changes bring new challenges to those
assisting high-net worth clients with asset protection and wealth
management.
In this discussion, Wayne and Nin cover some of the associated
legal and regulatory risks.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Wealth Management from Worldwide
Jurisdiction Of The DIFC Courts
BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP
The issue of territorial jurisdiction relates to public order and impacts all disputes as courts must address this issue even if neither of the parties raise it.
The Entrepreneurial Trustee
Vistra
The past two years of global economic downturn have, among other things, brought about fundamental reassessment of the importance of the concept of risk, and in many cases have resulted in increased aversion to any loss.
7 Benefits Of A UAE Foundation
Ocorian
Leevyn Isabel details the key benefits of establishing a foundation in the UAE, explaining how they provide both expats and UAE nationals with a local solution to protect their assets...