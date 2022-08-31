We are delighted to share the next episode in the Carey Olsen wealth protection podcast series, in which Carey Olsen consultant Suzanne Kingston speaks to colleagues from across the firm to discuss topics relating to wealth protection in Jersey.

Our next podcast looks at managing legal risks in building, owning or operating yachts and other maritime assets, including sanctions risks.

Please click on the link below to listen to or download our podcast.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.