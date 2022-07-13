ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We are delighted to introduce the first podcast in the Carey Olsen wealth protection podcast series.

Carey Olsen consultant Suzanne Kingston speaks to colleagues from across the firm to discuss topics relating to wealth protection in Jersey.

Our first podcast in the series looks at the topic of pre-nuptial agreements and how these agreements can be used to manage the risk of divorce as a financial event.

Please click on the link below to listen to or download our podcast.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.