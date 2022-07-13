Jersey:
Introducing The Carey Olsen Wealth Protection Podcast Series
We are delighted to introduce the first podcast in the Carey
Olsen wealth protection podcast series.
Carey Olsen consultant Suzanne Kingston speaks to colleagues
from across the firm to discuss topics relating to wealth
protection in Jersey.
Our first podcast in the series looks at the topic of
pre-nuptial agreements and how these agreements can be used to
manage the risk of divorce as a financial event.
