Asset protection is one, if not the, key concern of virtually all Ocorian's clients and is often the rationale for establishing a trust. But how do you protect wealth against volatility through offshore trusts? Our panel of experts tackles this topic in detail, covering important talking points such as:

What an asset protection trust is and how it can work;

What a trust can't protect a client against;

The advisory team (including the jurisdiction).

A meaningful Q&A session follows.

Our expert panellists are:

Ada Ling: Business Development Director, Ocorian

Ian Rumens: Head of Private Clients - Jersey, Ocorian

Nancy Chien: Partner - Bedell Cristin, Jersey

Suzanne Johnston: Partner - Stephenson Harwood, Singapore

Sean Wong: Senior Lawyer - Dentons, China

Watch our webinar on-demand below.

self

Specialists in trust establishment and management

Our team of trust specialists can establish and administer your trust in a jurisdiction best suited to your needs. With offices in key financial centres such as Cayman Islands, Jersey, Singapore and Hong Kong amongst others, we add value during the full life cycle of the structure and can help you to develop and implement solutions that comply with all legal and regulatory requirements.

Contact our team below to make your private wealth ambitions a reality.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.