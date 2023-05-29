Flexible regulatory and legal environment

While all 'professional' trustees (i.e. generally those offering services to the public) must be regulated and licensed by the Jersey Financial Services Commission ("JFSC"), 'private' trust companies can avail themselves of regulatory flexibility such that they need not be individually regulated or licensed if they

meet certain criteria. Any person having full capacity to hold and dispose of property may be a settlor or a trustee although typically corporate professional trustees are used by settlors.

A trust is a Jersey trust where the trust deed states that the trust is to be governed by Jersey law. If the trust deed is silent on the governing law then the trust will be a Jersey trust if this is the jurisdiction with the closest connection. It is not necessary for the trustee of a Jersey trust to be resident in Jersey (although if the trustee is resident elsewhere this may result in trust taxation in another jurisdiction and different regulatory and legal requirements).

Trustees are also protected under the Trusts (Jersey) Law 1984, in that their liability to a third party arising out of any transaction affecting the trust (save for breach in some circumstances) is limited to the trust property (provided the third party was aware the trustee was acting in that capacity).