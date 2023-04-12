LET'S TALK LAW: JERSEY S03 E01

Private Client & Trust Law – Join Nichola Aldridge as she talks about the best way to set up a trust and how to start a structure.

EPISODE BACKGROUND

APPLEBY LET'S TALK LAW: JERSEY S03 E01

Today we launch our Jersey podcast series Let's Talk Law: Jersey – and Jersey Advocate and Counsel Nichola Aldridge is the first in our team to share her insights and expertise. In the first episode, Nichola, who joined Appleby to grow our Private Client and Trusts team with Giles Corbin, talks about the best way to set up a trust and how to start a structure. We also explore the reasons for setting up a trust and how you can avoid potential pitfalls.

THE LET'S TALK LAW: JERSEY PODCAST SERIES

We have created a podcast series to showcase what we do at Appleby Jersey. The Let's Talk Law: Jersey series explores topic and trends in different areas of law and features discussions with our team of experts in Jersey. The series provides bitesize insights and first-class expertise to anyone interested in legal issues in Jersey and beyond. Listen to our episodes to learn more about Appleby Jersey and how we can assist you – and please do reach out to connect.

Appleby is one of the world's leading international law firms. Our global teams of legal specialists advise public and private companies, financial institutions and private individuals. We are a full service law firm providing comprehensive, expert advice and services across corporate, dispute resolution, property, regulatory, and private client and trusts practice areas. We have offices in ten highly regarded, well-regulated global locations, operating in nine and practising the laws of eight jurisdictions. Our office locations include the key international jurisdictions of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, Mauritius, and the Seychelles, as well as the international financial centres of Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.