Many people are concerned with asset protection and family governance as well as what will happen to their wealth after they have died. Passing on significant wealth in a considered manner is a critical part of any family's financial strategy.

Trusts, companies, and foundations can be effective vehicles to achieve private wealth management and succession planning objectives. By transferring your assets to a trust for the benefit of chosen beneficiaries or to a company or a foundation under the guidance of a trusted family council, you put in place a structure that can be used to make sure your family is looked after long after you are gone.

To ensure the smooth transfer of your financial estate, you need dedicated succession planning services to help you protect your assets while preserving financial confidentiality.

In the panel discussion below Nick Cawley, Ada Ling, Michael Betley and Amy Collins discuss the complexities of succession planning – especially private trusts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.