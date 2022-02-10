ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Nordic corporate bond market saw record levels of growth in 2021, with green bonds emerging as a substantial portion of the market, reveals the Nordic Corporate Bond Market Report 2021, released by Nordic Trustee, an Ocorian company.

The report highlights key developments in the Nordic corporate bond market (NO, SE, FI and DK ISINs) using aggregated statistics provided by Nordic Trustee and its subsidiaries, Stamdata and Nordic Bond Pricing. Download the report below.

Key highlights include:

The Nordic corporate bond market reached a new high at EUR 127bn in total outstanding volume, a record 18% increase from 2020

Driven by the HY segment, total Nordic corporate new issue volumes increased by 63% in 2021, ending the year at EUR 42bn

Green bonds new issuance volumes exploded by 85% to EUR 11bn and the total outstanding volume increased 56% to EUR 24bn

Green bonds have become a substantial part of the Nordic corporate bond market at 20% of the total outstanding volume

Commenting on the findings, Ocorian's Global Head of Capital Markets and CEO Nordic Trustee, Cato Holmsen said, "2021 was an exceptional year for the Nordic corporate bond market. It served as an attractive and efficient source of capital for Nordic and international issuers. A large portion of this activity has taken place in the high yield segment, which has driven significant new issuance volumes as investors seek attractive yields relative to their investment-grade counterparts."

He continued, "Perhaps unsurprisingly given the public discourse around climate change, green bonds have surged in popularity and continue to show strong growth. They are now a material part of the Nordic corporate bond market and we expect this to continue."

On the health of the Nordic corporate bond market, "The report shines a light on the rising popularity of the Nordic corporate bond market. It is becoming increasingly diverse, and its straightforward nature and efficiency is attracting a wide range of international issuers. This report provides those active within the market and those considering bond issuances with the hard historical data to enhance their decision making."

To read the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.