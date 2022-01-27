ARTICLE

Walkers has once again worked with ICLG to create the Jersey chapter of their Private Client guide for 2022.

The guide provides expert legal commentary on key issues and covers the important developments in the most significant jurisdictions.

Walkers' Jersey chapter from Robert Dobbyn and Sevyn Kalsi covers common issues in private client laws – including pre-entry tax planning, connection factors, taxation issues on inward investment, succession planning, trusts and foundations, immigration issues and tax treaties.

Originally published by ICLG in January 2022.

