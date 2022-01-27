Jersey:
Private Client Guide 2022 - Jersey
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Walkers has once again worked with ICLG to create the Jersey
chapter of their Private Client guide for 2022.
The guide provides expert legal commentary on key issues and
covers the important developments in the most significant
jurisdictions.
Walkers' Jersey chapter from Robert Dobbyn and Sevyn Kalsi
covers common issues in private client laws – including
pre-entry tax planning, connection factors, taxation issues on
inward investment, succession planning, trusts and foundations,
immigration issues and tax treaties.
Download: Jersey chapter
Originally published by ICLG in January 2022.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Jersey
New Updates On Legal Reforms In The UAE
Hassan Elhais
The year 2021 has seen many critical changes being brought into the legal regime of the United Arab Emirates. The new changes have been critically aligned with the economic reforms...
New Commercial Companies Law
Abdo Rafiq & Partners
UAE Federal Law No. 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies ("New CCL") entirely replaces the previous Federal Commercial Companies Law No. 2 of 2015.
A Safe Haven For Corporate Redomiciliation
Y.Georgiades & Associates LLC
Corporate redomiciliation generally refers to a company transferring its registration and registered office address from one country (hence jurisdiction) to another.