Trustees are under a statutory duty to keep accurate records of their trusteeship, but what does that mean in practice when recording trustees' decisions? We are often asked to prepare minutes for trustees when they are faced with a set of complex circumstances and more often than not a key component of trustees' minutes is missing or contains little detail: what is the benefit to the beneficiaries?

We have provided training to a number of trust companies on trustees minutes and their contents. In particular our training seminar looks at the following topics:

Nature of and why produce minutes

Drafting minutes and tips for preparing minutes and recording deliberations

Examples of why accurate minutes are so important

