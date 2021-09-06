Jersey:
Duties Of Trustees
06 September 2021
Appleby
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The relationship of trustees to beneficiaries is viewed as
fiduciary, meaning there are certain equitable principles which
prevent trustees from abusing their position; for example, they
must always act in utmost good faith in the interests of the
beneficiaries and are expected to act selflessly (e.g. they cannot
make unauthorised personal gains) and with undivided loyalty (i.e.
they should avoid conflicts of interest).
Our training seminar looks at the following topics:
- Sources of Trustees' Duties/Responsibilities
- Core Statutory Trustees' Duties
- Other Principal Statutory Trustees' Duties
- Delegation of Powers
- Duties upon Accepting Trusteeships and Transfer of
Trusteeships
We have recently provided training to trust companies located
outside of Jersey but administering Jersey trusts. If you
would be interested in receiving training or refresher training on
this important area of trusteeships, please do get in contact with
David Dorgan.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Jersey
Key Market Developments In The Isle Of Man
Ocorian
Imminent market developments in the Isle of Man are expected to affect corporates, private clients and those operating in the capital markets over the coming months.
ESMA Releases Its Enforcement Priorities For 2017
KPMG Luxembourg
The European regulator, ESMA, issued a public statement in October 2017 defining the enforcement priorities that European national regulators will have during their review of listed companies'...
Spotlight On Bermuda's Economic Substance Landscape
Ocorian
The purpose of economic substance is to create a level playing-field between taxable jurisdictions (such as most European countries) and nominal or no tax jurisdictions, by ensuring that income streams from...
Corporate Governance Laws And Regulations 2021
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
he chapter includes an analysis of key Cyprus Law matters in this field, such as the rights and powers of the shareholders in the operations and management of the corporate entities, shareholder activism, compensation, ...