Jersey Partner and head of international private client and trusts Kellyann Ozouf is featured in the latest issue of 'Beyond 20/20' (vol 27), an annual magazine which covers trends that are impacting on Jersey's future as a vibrant, successful community. This edition focuses on philanthropy.

In her article, 'The silent, and not so silent, giving' Kellyann explores how ultra high net worth individuals in Jersey contribute to the island and, in particular local charities, from a philanthropic perspective. She looks at the motivation behind 'giving' and how the way in which individuals give also differs.

Click here to read the article in full.

